Blake Lively Apologizes for Kate Middleton 'Photoshop Fails' Joke Following Princess's Cancer News

Blake Lively is expressing her regret for a joke she made about Kate Middleton.

On Friday (March 22), the Princess of Wales announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery in January.

Prior to that, jokes and speculation concerning Kate‘s whereabouts ran rampant on the internet. On March 15, Blake shared an Instagram post in which she poked fun at Kate‘s recent photo editing controversy.

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum posted a photo of her sitting by a pool with obvious Photoshopping done to the image.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” she wrote in the caption.

Blake took to her Instagram Story on Friday to apologize for the post, which has since been deleted.

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” she wrote. “I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending and well wishes to all, always.”

