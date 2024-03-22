Karen Pittman Leaving 'And Just Like That...' After 2 Seasons - Reason Why Revealed!

Karen Pittman is not returning for And Just Like That… season 3.

The 37-year-old actress played Dr. Nya Wallace in the first two seasons of the Sex and the City spinoff series.

Karen‘s saw her role reduced in And Just Like That… season 2 because she was filming Apple TV+’s The Morning Show at the same time.

On Friday (March 22), it was confirmed that the actress and character have been written out of season 3.

According to Deadline, a scheduling conflict is behind Karen‘s exit from the series.

She was originally slated to appear in And Just Like That… season 3, however, her involvement in The Morning Show, as well as her recent casting in Netflix’s upcoming show Forever, made juggling the three projects impossible.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…” a spokesperson for Max said in a statement to the outlet. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That… Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

And Just Like That… season 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on Max in 2025.

