Top Stories
Lala Kent Responds to Rumors of Friendship-Ending Fight with Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Lala Kent Responds to Rumors of Friendship-Ending Fight with Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

'Supernatural' Secrets, Including Scrapped Spinoffs (1 Caused Drama) &amp; the Role Jensen Ackles Auditioned For

'Supernatural' Secrets, Including Scrapped Spinoffs (1 Caused Drama) & the Role Jensen Ackles Auditioned For

Mar 22, 2024 at 6:57 pm
By JJ Staff

7 Actresses In the Running For Anne Hathaway's 'Devil Wears Prada' Role (1 Turned It Down 3 Times!)

Continue Here »

7 Actresses In the Running For Anne Hathaway's 'Devil Wears Prada' Role (1 Turned It Down 3 Times!)

Anne Hathaway‘s performance as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada took her career to the next level. However, she’s previously revealed that she wasn’t the first choice for the role.

In fact, while on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2021, the actress said that she was the ninth choice to play the aspiring journalist who finds herself thrust into the fashion world alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

We got curious and did some digging to see who else was in the running. While we weren’t able to find all eight of the stars who were considered before Anne, We did round up seven actresses of them.

The list even includes one star who turned it down three times!

Scroll through the slideshow to see who else could have played Anne Hathaway’s iconic role…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anne Hathaway, auditions, Casting, Devil Wears Prada, EG, evergreen, Extended, slidsehow, The Devil Wears Prada