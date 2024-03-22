7 Actresses In the Running For Anne Hathaway's 'Devil Wears Prada' Role (1 Turned It Down 3 Times!)

Anne Hathaway‘s performance as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada took her career to the next level. However, she’s previously revealed that she wasn’t the first choice for the role.

In fact, while on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2021, the actress said that she was the ninth choice to play the aspiring journalist who finds herself thrust into the fashion world alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

We got curious and did some digging to see who else was in the running. While we weren’t able to find all eight of the stars who were considered before Anne, We did round up seven actresses of them.

The list even includes one star who turned it down three times!

