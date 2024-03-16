Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Kate Middleton's Photo Controversy in New Instagram Post

Blake Lively has jokes about Kate Middleton‘s recent photo controversy!

In case you weren’t aware, the Princess of Wales has been the center of many headlines in recent days after a family photo featuring her and Prince William‘s children was posted to the couple’s official Instagram account. The photo was later rejected by news agencies due to manipulation. Read the full timeline of events here.

The controversy has prompted many to express concern over Kate‘s whereabouts, as the she stepped back from royal duties after having abdominal surgery in January.

On Friday (March 15), Blake took to Instagram to promote her new Betty Buzz drinks and make a cheeky reference to Kate‘s debacle.

The Gossip Girl alum posted a series of photos for her ad, the first of which shows her sitting by a pool with obvious Photoshopping done to the image.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” she wrote in the caption.

If you haven’t seen, Prince William made a comment about Kate Middleton‘s artistic skills amid her Photoshop controversy.