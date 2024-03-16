Meghan Trainor Announces New Album 'Timeless': Tour Dates & Ticket Information Revealed!

Meghan Trainor has some very exciting news!

The “Dear Future Husband” singer last released a brand new album in October 2022 with Takin’ It Back. Her last tour was in 2017!

On Thursday (March 14), Meghann‘s announced that her next big work is titled, Timeless!

Keep reading to find out more…

The upcoming album will release on June 14. She also just put out “Been Like This,” her new single with T-Pain.

Additionally, Meghan announced the Timeless Tour!

Fans can register for the presale through Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale beginning on Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

The general on sale begins Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meghan will be joined by special guests Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen, and her brother Ryan Trainor.

THE TIMELESS TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 04 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center^#

Fri Sep 06 | Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center#

Sat Sep 07 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann^#

Tue Sep 10 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater^+

Thu Sep 12 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater^#

Fri Sep 13 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^#

Sun Sep 15 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion^#

Tue Sep 17 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live^#

Fri Sep 20 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center^#

Sat Sep 21 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena^#

Wed Sep 25 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden*^#~

Fri Sep 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center^+

Sat Sep 28 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage^+~

Mon Sep 30 | Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^+

Wed Oct 02 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

Fri Oct 04 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center^+

Sat Oct 05 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena^#

Tue Oct 08 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^#

Thu Oct 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP^#

Sat Oct 12 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^#

Sun Oct 13 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^#

Wed Oct 16 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^#

Fri Oct 18 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

Sat Oct 19 | Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum*^#

*With Natasha Bedingfield | ^With Paul Russell | #With Chris Olsen | +With Ryan Trainor | ~Not Eligible for Citi Presale

If you missed it, one of Meghan Trainor‘s songs is celebrating a special anniversary in 2024!

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.