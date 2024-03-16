Celine Dion Thanks Family & Fans for Support on Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day

Celine Dion is speaking out in honor of Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day.

If you weren’t aware, the 55-year-old singer revealed that she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022.

On Friday (March 15), Celine commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post in which she detailed her journey with the illness and thanked those who have supported her.

Celine shared a photo of herself with her three sons: René-Charles Angélil, 23, and twins Eddy and Nelson, both 13.

“As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS),” she captioned the post. “Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!”

Celine concluded, “I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!”

Back in December 2023, Celine Dion‘s sister gave an update on the singer’s condition amid her Stiff Person Syndrome battle.