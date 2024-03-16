Nicky Hilton Rothschild Reveals Son's Name Nearly Two Years After His Birth

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has finally revealed her son’s name!

If you didn’t know, Nicky, 40, and husband James Rothschild welcomed their son back in July 2022, but have kept his name under wraps. The couple is also parents to daughters Lily-Grace, 6, and Teddy, 5.

In a recent interview, Nicky publicly shared her son’s name for the first time.

Keep reading to find out more…Nicky and James, 38, named their son Chasen.

“We always liked the name, and it was unusual,” Nicky told Us Weekly.

Nicky then went on to gush over some of Chasen‘s recent milestones.

“He’s trying to talk. He’s saying lots of words, but no full sentences yet,” Nicky said. “He’s so sweet and his big sisters adore him.”

Nicky went on to add that she “can’t believe that he’s going to be entering preschool in the fall,” calling her son “my little baby.”

Nicky also said that her daughters loves being a big sister to Chasen.

“They love him. Zero jealousy. They just dote over him,” Nicky shared. “I’m very lucky that all of my children get along extremely well. The girls have their occasional bickering, but everyone gets along.”

