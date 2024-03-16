Actors Who Auditioned for 'Game of Thrones,' Including the Original Daenerys Actress Who Exited & the Final 2 for Sansa Stark

Game of Thrones is back in the news after the latest spinoff show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has been announced to be premiering in 2025.

We’re looking back at some of the big stars who shared that they auditioned for Game of Thrones back when it was airing on HBO. Some of these stars landed roles and turned them down, some of these stars just missed out on roles, and some actually were cast in the series and exited after filming!

We’ve included 2 interesting tidbits as well: the original Daenerys Targaryen actress who filmed the pilot but was ultimately replaced, as well as the actress who was almost awarded the role of Sansa Stark before Sophie Turner won the part.

Keep reading to find out all the interesting Game of Thrones info…