Nicky Hilton Slams Negative Comments About Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix: 'It's Demented'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is hitting back at all of the rude and negative comments about her nephew.

Last month, Paris Hilton shared photos of her 8-month-old son Phoenix during his first trip to New York City.

After sharing the photos, a lot of people had a lot to say about the size of Phoenix‘s head.

Paris later reacted to the “sick” comments, informing all the trolls that her son is “perfectly healthy” and that his doctor has said that Phoenix just has a “large brain.”

Nicky is now also hitting back at the rude comments.

“I think that if you are bullying an infant then you have serious issues and you really [have to] take a look at yourself,” Nicky told Page Six.

“It’s so demented,” Nicky added.

Paris quietly welcomed Phoenix with Carter Reum in January 2023 via surrogate. She opened up about motherhood earlier this year.