These 50 Songs Have Special Anniversaries in 2024 - See Which are Turning 5, 10, 15, 20 & 25 Years Old

We’re not even a full month into 2024, and we’ve already gotten so much new music!

We’ve been diving into new bops and bangers, but we’ve also been celebrating special anniversaries for some of our favorite hits from yesteryear.

For example, Ariana Grande‘s “7 rings” turns 5, Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off” debuted 10 years ago, Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” will be 15, Usher‘s “Yeah” is almost old enough to drink and Christina Aguilera‘s “Genie in a Bottle” is celebrating its 25th birthday!

That’s barely scratching the surface, too. With the new year so close, we dug through the archives and pulled together 50 songs that have special birthdays in 2024.

Scroll through the slideshow and take a trip down memory lane to see which songs are celebrating special anniversaries in 2024…