Top Stories
Rachel Leviss Reveals How 'Manipulative' Tom Sandoval Planned to Go Public With Their Relationship, Talks Ariana Madix

Rachel Leviss Reveals How 'Manipulative' Tom Sandoval Planned to Go Public With Their Relationship, Talks Ariana Madix

Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable on Twitter Amid Fake A.I. Explicit Images Scandal

Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable on Twitter Amid Fake A.I. Explicit Images Scandal

'Twilight' Set Secrets, Including the 'Harry Potter' Star Who Auditioned

'Twilight' Set Secrets, Including the 'Harry Potter' Star Who Auditioned

Sun, 28 January 2024 at 2:59 am

These 50 Songs Have Special Anniversaries in 2024 - See Which are Turning 5, 10, 15, 20 & 25 Years Old

Continue Here »

These 50 Songs Have Special Anniversaries in 2024 - See Which are Turning 5, 10, 15, 20 & 25 Years Old

We’re not even a full month into 2024, and we’ve already gotten so much new music!

We’ve been diving into new bops and bangers, but we’ve also been celebrating special anniversaries for some of our favorite hits from yesteryear.

For example, Ariana Grande‘s “7 rings” turns 5, Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off” debuted 10 years ago, Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” will be 15, Usher‘s “Yeah” is almost old enough to drink and Christina Aguilera‘s “Genie in a Bottle” is celebrating its 25th birthday!

That’s barely scratching the surface, too. With the new year so close, we dug through the archives and pulled together 50 songs that have special birthdays in 2024.

Scroll through the slideshow and take a trip down memory lane to see which songs are celebrating special anniversaries in 2024…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube / Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Taylor Swift
Posted to: Akon, Alicia Keys, All American Rejects, Ariana Grande, Ashlee Simpson, Backstreet Boys, Becky G, Billie Eilish, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Blink 182, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, BTS, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, Christina Aguilera, Ciara, David Guetta, Destiny's Child, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, EG, Eminem, evergreen, Extended, Halsey, Harry Styles, Iggy Azalea, Jay Sean, Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Jesse McCartney, JoJo, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Lil' Wayne, Lou Bega, Mark Ronson, Meghan Trainor, Missy Elliott, Music, Natasha Bedingfield, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, OneRepublic, Owl City, Ricky Martin, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Slideshow, Smash Mouth, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, TLC, Train, Usher