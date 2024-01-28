Top Stories
Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Sun, 28 January 2024 at 2:37 am

Justin Timberlake just delivered the first televised performances of his new era, and he included a surprise.

The 42-year-old “SexyBack” hitmaker was the musical guest on the January 27 episode of Saturday Night Live. While he snuck into a skit alongside close pal Jimmy Fallon, the biggest surprise of the night was that Justin live-debuted a new song called “Sanctified.”

Head inside to watch Justin Timberlake’s performances…

A duet with Tobe Nwigwe, “Sanctified” is a midtempo with an easy production and some sensual lyrics.

“Something about / How we break all of the rules / Make a sinner feel so blessed / You take all of my wrongs,” he sings, adding, “Make me a new man / And I’m sanctified.”

He also crooned “Selfish,” the lead single to his forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was.

Justin opted out of theatrics for both performances, singing in front of a mic stand with a subtle light show on the walls around him.

Did you see that Justin is heading out on tour again? We’ve got the first string of dates! He also had some very unexpected competition on the charts.

Press play on both performances…
