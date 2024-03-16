Oprah Winfrey Speaks Out About Her Weight Watchers Exit, Reveals Why She Left

Oprah Winfrey is clearing the air regarding her Weight Watchers exit.

If you didn’t know, the 70-year-old media personality stepped down from the Weight Watchers board after nearly a decade back in February.

The news followed Oprah‘s admission to using weight-loss medications.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Oprah opened up about her decision to leave Weight Watchers.

Keep reading to find out more…

The media mogul referenced her upcoming TV special about weight loss and medication as the reason behind her departure.

“I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I want to talk about and Weight Watchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight,” she explained. “I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest and so, I resigned from the board and I donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History… so nobody can say, ‘Oh, she’s doing that special, she’s making money and promoting’… No, you cannot say that.”

Oprah‘s upcoming TV special Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, will air on March 18 on ABC.

Discover 18 stars who have used Ozempic for weight loss, and 17 others who have denied using the drug!

Watch Oprah Winfrey’s full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! here…