Sydney Sweeney Wears Elaborate Sculpted Top at 'Immaculate' Beyond Fest Premiere

Sydney Sweeney and the stars of Immaculate are celebrating the premiere at Beyond Fest!

The event was held on Friday (March 15) at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Stars Simona Tabasco and Benedetta Porcaroli were also in attendance.

Sydney‘s dad Steven Sweeney, as well as her two grandmothers, supported her on the red carpet!

The Euphoria star wore an intricate white sculpted top featuring flowers and a pair of hands wrapped around her waist.

Directed by Michael Mohan, Immaculate is Sydney‘s first lead role since her rom-com Anyone But You. She also recently featured in Marvel’s Madame Web.

The horror film focuses on Sydney‘s character Sister Cecilia, who arrives at a convent in the Italian countryside only for terror to ensue.

FYI: Sydney is wearing Balmain.

If you haven’t seen, Sydney Sweeney was supported by her fiancé Jonathan Davino at the SXSW premiere of Immaculate!

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the Immaculate premiere at Beyond Fest…