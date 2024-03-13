Sydney Sweeney's Fiance & Collaborator Jonathan Davino Joins Her at SXSW 'Immaculate' Premiere

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are celebrating the premiere of their new movie Immaculate at South by Southwest Conference Festival.

The couple produced the religious horror movie together, and the 26-year-old actress stars in it. They attended the premiere on Tuesday (March 12) in Austin, Texas.

Sydney paired her freshly cut hair with a graceful white gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and an intricate floral pattern. She finished off the look with thigh-high lace stockings, which she wore over white heels.

Sydney was joined on the red carpet by costars Simona Tabasco, Benedetta Porcaroli and Alvaro Morte. Director Michael Mohan was also present. As were fellow producers Michael Heimler and Teddy Schwarzman. We’ve got pics of everyone in the gallery!

Immaculate premieres in theaters on March 22.

Did you see that Sydney wore a famous actress’ gown to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party over the weekend?

FYI: Sydney is wearing custom Richard Quinn with Octavia Elizabeth earrings and EFFY, Nouvel Heritagex and Jennifer Meyer rings.

Scroll through all of the photos of Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Immaculate in the gallery and press play on the trailer below…