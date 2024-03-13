Lena Dunham & Corey Fogelmanis Star In 'I Wish You All the Best' First Look Clip - Watch Now!

A first look teaser clip at the upcoming movie adaptation I Wish You All the Best has been revealed!

The new film marks the directorial debut for Tommy Dorfman and is based on the book of the same name by Mason Deaver.

Ahead of it’s release, a teaser clip featuring Lena Dunham and star Corey Fogelmanis has been released.

Learn more and watch the clip inside…

The upcoming movie follows Ben DeBacker (Fogelmanis), a non-binary teen who is thrown out of their house and forced to move in with their estranged older sister, Hannah (Alexandra Daddario), and her husband, Thomas (Cole Sprouse). Struggling with anxiety, they come out only to Hannah, Thomas, and their art teacher, Ms. Lyons (Dunham), while trying to keep a low profile at their new school. Ben’s attempts to survive junior year unnoticed are thwarted when Nathan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), a funny and charismatic student, decides to take Ben under his wing. With the help of Nathan, and his friends Sophie (Lisa Yamada) and Mel (Lexi Underwood), Ben discovers themselves and what started as a disastrous turn of events looks like it might just be a chance to start a happier new life.

Also in the film are Judson Mills as Ben’s Christian father; Amy Landecker as Ben’s ultra-religious, Southern mom; and Brian Michael Smith as Ben’s boss.

The film also just had it’s world premiere on Tuesday (March 12) at the 2024 SXSW Festival.

Stay tuned for the movie’s trailer and release date!