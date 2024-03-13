Catherine O'Hara Weighs In On 'Schitt's Creek' Reboot, Talks Working With Dan & Eugene Levy

Catherine O’Hara weighed in about the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek reunion during a recent interview, and fans will be happy to hear what she thinks.

The actress brought Moira Rose to life alongside her onscreen family played by Dan and Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy on the beloved series, which concluded back in 2020.

Nearly four years later, fans are still hoping for an update on the Rose family. It turns out that Catherine is just as excited by the idea.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Catherine expressed interest in getting the cast back together for a Schitt’s Creek movie.

“I hope we do a movie,” she told host Kelly Ripa. “That would be nice.”

She continued, reflecting on her experience developing Moira with co-creators Dan and Eugene: “Let me just say too, you know, my character, a lot of it came from the script, you know, so on paper it was interesting. It’s just, it’s so lovely to work with people with whom you’re allowed to collaborate and Eugene and Daniel, you know, collaborated from the very beginning on what I would look like and they were open.”

“You know, when I told Eugene I wanted to have a, you know, wild vocabulary and possibly have an inconsistent way of speaking, he said, ‘Yeah, let’s see how that goes,’ and he didn’t say no. ‘What if I wear a different wig in every scene?’ ‘Yeah, Catherine. We’ll look into that. Yeah.’ He made it happen. He made it happen,” she recalled.

