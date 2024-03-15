'Teen Titans' Live-Action Movie in the Works

A live-action Teen Titans movie is officially happening!

If you weren’t aware, the DC animated superhero franchise involves teenage sidekicks of the more well-known characters.

The Teen Titans debuted in the 1960s with heroes such as Wonder Girl, Robin, Aqualad, and Kid Flash.

On Friday (March 15), The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Teen Titans will be adapted into a live-action movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ana Nogueira will write the screenplay. She is also attached to the upcoming DC film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

No casting information for the Teen Titans movie has been announced. Additionally, a director has not been found yet, according to the outlet.

If you missed it, Melissa Benoist reacted to DC’s Supergirl casting!

Also, James Gunn recently shared a glimpse of David Corenswet‘s costume in his upcoming Superman movie!