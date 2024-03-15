Top Stories
Fri, 15 March 2024 at 10:27 pm

Cara Delevingne's Parents React to Her L.A. House Fire, Reveal What Caused Flames

Cara Delevingne‘s parents are speaking out after a fire destroyed the model’s Los Angeles home.

Early on Friday morning (March 15), Cara‘s 6,650-square-foot mansion was devastated by a massive blaze. Thankfully, the Paper Towns star was not present at the residence, as she is currently in London performing in West End’s Cabaret production.

Before Friday night’s show at the Playhouse Theatre, Cara‘s mom Pandora and her dad Charles reacted to the tragedy.

In a video published by TMZ, Charles said that an electrical fire caused by “power lines” set the home ablaze.

“It’s very windy there,” he added.

Pandora stated that her daughter is “devastated” over the destruction of her home.

“She had everything in her house—her whole life,” Pandora explained. “She built it. She made it.”

If you missed it, Cara Delevingne updated fans on the wellbeing of her cats after the devastating fire at her L.A. home.
