Cara Delevingne Updates Fans on Her Cats' Wellbeing After Fire Destroys Her LA Home

Cara Delevingne is updating fans on her pets in the midst of a tragedy.

On Friday (March 15), it was reported that the 31-year-old model and actress’ home in Studio City had been destroyed in a fire.

Thankfully, Cara was not home at the time of the fire. She’s currently in London starring in a production of Cabaret. However, fans were concerned about the wellbeing of her cats after she shared a photo of them while reacting to the horrible news.

Keep reading to find out more…

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of her two cats, writing, “My heart is broken today…I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”

Fans were concerned that her cats were lost in the fire. However, she returned to her story later with good news.

Sharing another photo of the cats, Cara wrote, “They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters.”

Our thoughts go out to Cara at this difficult time, but we are so very glad that her pets are safe.

Cara very recently made her stage debut in Cabaret.