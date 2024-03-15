'How to Get Away with Murder' Actress Karla Souza Welcomes Baby No. 3

Karla Souza is now a mom of three!

On Friday (March 15), the 38-year-old How to Get Away with Murder actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Marshall Trenkmann recently welcomed their third child together, another baby girl.

Keep reading to find out more…Karla and Marshall – who have been married since 2014 – named their new daughter Giulia.

“After a marathon 33 hours of labor that stopped and started more times than a film production during Covid, we are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Giulia! 🌸 Yes, you read that right – 33 hours. The plot twist? The doctor and the epidural didn’t make it in time! 🏃‍♂️💨” Karla wrote along with several adorable photos of her newborn daughter.

“A huge shoutout to my incredible doctor, Shamsah, who has not only been a guardian angel for my vagina but also navigated me through three pregnancies with grace and care. You’re my shero! 🦸‍♀️” Karla continued. “Massive love to my doula, Talitha, the real MVP, who ensured our journey was filled with strength, courage, and the most awesome worship playlists. Without you, Talitha, we might still be in labor! 🎶🙌

Karla concluded her message by giving a special shout-out to Marshall.

“Last but definitely not least, to my rock, my husband, who stood by my side for those endless 33 hours, providing unwavering support and holding my leg up – this time, with even more enthusiasm,” Karla wrote. “Marshall look what God has gifted us! ‘Wonderful are your works’. 🙌🏽”We’re beyond grateful and bursting with love. Welcome to the world, Giulia! 🌍✨”

Baby Giulia joins big brother Luka, born in June 2020, and big sister Gianna, born in April 2018.

Congrats to the happy family!