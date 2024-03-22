Top Stories
Lala Kent Responds to Rumors of Friendship-Ending Fight with Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

'Supernatural' Secrets, Including Scrapped Spinoffs (1 Caused Drama) & the Role Jensen Ackles Auditioned For

Who Are The Highest-Paid F1 Drivers? Find Out How Much Each Driver Makes in 2024!

Formula 1 drivers are among the highest paid athletes in the world!

The top drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, often earn the most thanks to their success on the track and their ability to amass sponsors and fans. Their performance, experience, and marketability, are important factors as well.

Driver salaries in F1 are typically negotiated between the driver and their team, with many contracts lasting multiple years.

On top of a base salary, drivers may also receive bonuses for podium finishes or championship wins, as well as incentives for attracting sponsors or improving the team’s performance.

Exact details of driver contracts are often kept confidential, but a report has revealed how much the top drivers are actually making this season.

Browse through the slideshow to find out who the top earning F1 driver is this season…

