Hero Fiennes Tiffin & Simone Ashley Set to Star in Rom-Com 'Picture This'

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Simone Ashley are going to share the screen!

On Friday (March 22) it was reported that the 26-year-old After Everything actor and the 28-year-old Sex Education star will lead an upcoming romantic comedy titled, Picture This!

According to Deadline, the movie is based on the Australian film Five Blind Dates.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Single and without a man on the horizon, Pia (Simone Ashley) runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay (Luke Fetherston). As her sister Sonal (Anoushka Chadha) prepares to get married and her mother Laxmi (Sindhu Vee) urges the resolutely independent Pia to partner up, a spiritual guru at Sonal’s engagement party predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on. As her family intervene, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates, Pia begins a hilarious but heartfelt quest for real love.”

Picture This will be directed by Prarthana Mohan. The film will stream on Prime Video.

