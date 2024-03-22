Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Welcome Second Child Together, Reveal Name & Sex of Baby

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden have welcomed another baby!

The 51-year-old actress and the 45-year-old musician have been married since 2015. Their first child, a girl named Raddix, was born in January 2020.

Cameron and Benji took to Instagram on Friday (March 22) to announce the birth of their second child and reveal the name and sex of the newborn!

Keep reading to find out more…

In a joint post, the couple shared a piece of artwork that reads, “A little bird whispered to me.”

In the caption, Cameron and Benji broke the news of their new baby’s arrival!

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️,” they wrote.

Find out which other celebrities have welcomed children recently!