Kristin Cavallari Talks Romance With Mark Estes, Addresses Age Gap

Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about her relationship with Mark Estes!

The 37-year-old reality star and the 24-year-old social media influencer went public with their romance back in February.

This is Kristin‘s first public relationship since her divorce from Jay Cutler in 2020.

During a February episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast with Cindy Luffred, Kristin opened up about her new relationship with Mark.

“I recently started dating someone, and I was a little hung up because there’s an age gap,” she began. I will say there’s an age gap with us which is my big hang-up on it. Listen, age is a number. I’m insanely attracted to him. He’s so perfect. The only thing is he’s younger than me, like, a lot younger.”

At the time of the episode’s recording, Kristin described their romance as, “So far so good, so we’ll see.”

