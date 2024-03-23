Denis Villeneuve Explains How He'll Decide if He's Making 'Dune 3'

Denis Villeneuve is offering some insight into the possibility of Dune 3!

The Oscar-nominated director’s new movie Dune: Part Two has dominated the box office since it opened in theaters on March 1. The film has made over $500 million worldwide.

If you didn’t know, the first two Dune movies adapted the first book of Frank Herbert‘s series of novels.

However, a film adaptation of the next book, Dune Messiah, is yet to be announced.

In a recent interview, Denis addressed the possibility of making Dune 3 and revealed what will determine if he directs the film.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I did both movies back-to-back, which makes absolute sense for me,” the filmmaker told Empire. “I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing, et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit. First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper.”

On how he’ll decide whether to direct Dune 3, Denis gave a simple response.

“If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant. If ever I do Dune Messiah, [it’s] because it’s going to be better than Part Two,” he said. “Otherwise, I don’t do it.”

Find out which actors would likely return in Dune 3!