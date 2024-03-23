Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Posts Sweet Tribute for Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

Bruce Willis‘ wife Emma Heming is celebrating the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary!

Bruce and Emma tied the knot in 2009. The Die Hard actor has been dealing with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia over the last couple of years.

Amid the challenges she and her husband face, Emma took to Instagram on Thursday (March 21) to commemorate their special day.

She shared a photo of the two of them and penned a touching message in the caption.

“Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice,” Emma wrote. “I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the ‘remarkable reframe.’ What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us! 💞”

