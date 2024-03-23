Sydney Sweeney Steps Out for 'Immaculate' Screening in NYC

Sydney Sweeney is booked and busy!

The 26-year-old actress stepped out on Thursday (March 21) in New York City to attend a screening of her new horror movie Immaculate.

Sydney was styled in an all-black ensemble for the event.

The Euphoria star smiled and waved to fans who were lined up outside her hotel.

In case you weren’t aware, Sydney has had a packed schedule lately! After doing extensive press for her rom-com Anyone But You in late 2023, the actress recently promoted Madame Web in February, which was immediately followed by her Immaculate press tour in March.

As for what’s coming, Sydney is set to begin filming Euphoria season 3 soon!

If you missed it, Sydney Sweeney explained why she cut her hair!

FYI: Sydney is wearing Patou.

