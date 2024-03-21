Sydney Sweeney Alludes to Reason for Cutting Off Her Hair

Sydney Sweeney‘s new hairstyle might have a deeper meaning.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress caused a stir when she arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with dramatically shorter hair (where she wore a gown previously worn by Angelina Jolie).

Since then, she’s shown off her eye-catching new style at multiple events promoting her new movie Immaculate. She alluded to a secret reason for her haircut during a recent interview.

Speaking to People, Sydney confirmed that her haircut had a hidden purpose. However, she wasn’t spilling on what that was just yet.

“You have to wait and see,” she told the outlet, adding that her hair was “super healthy and thick.”

Syndey showed off her stylish new ‘do while attending the Sydney Sweeney In Conversation With Josh Horowitz at 92NY on Wednesday (March 20) in New York City. We’ve got all the pics!

If you missed it, Sydney recently weighed in on how people talk about her body.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Sydney Sweeney in the gallery…