Jeff Daniels Leads Star-Studded Cast in New Netflix Series 'A Man in Full' - Watch The Teaser Trailer!

The first teaser trailer for Jeff Bridges‘ new limited series has been released!

The 69-year-old two-time Emmy winner stars in the Netflix series A Man in Full, based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by the late Tom Wolfe.

Here’s the show’s synopsis: “When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.”

Keep reading to find out more…Jeff stars in the show alongside Tom Pelphrey, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams.

A Man in Full hits Netflix on May 2.