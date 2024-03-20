New to Netflix in April 2024: Full List of Movies & TV Shows Being Added!
Netflix has revealed every single movie and TV show being added to the streaming service in April of 2024!
There are some huge hits coming! There are some Netflix originals listed, like new seasons of The Circle and The Upshaws. There’s also established TV shows headed to the streamer, like seasons one through six of Sex and the City!
There’s also new documentaries, new comedy specials, and new movies premiering throughout the month as well!
Don’t forget, every month, there’s new titles being added but shows and movies are also being removed at the same time.
Keep reading to see the list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month…
New to Netflix in April 2024:
Coming 4/1/2024
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN (Netflix Series)
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly’s Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You’ve Got Mail
Coming 4/2/24
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed (Netflix Comedy)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Coming 4/3/24
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) (Netflix Documentary)
Files of the Unexplained (Netflix Documentary)
Rodeio Rock (BR) (Netflix Movie)
Coming 4/4/24
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2
Ripley — NETFLIX SERIES
The Tearsmith (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Coming 4/5/24
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem (Netflix Documentary)
Scoop (GB) (Netflix Movie)
Coming 4/8/24
Spirit Rangers: Season 3
Coming 4/9/24
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good (Netflix Comedy)
Coming 4/10/24
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (Netflix Series)
What Jennifer Did (GB) (Netflix Documentary)
Avail. 4/11/24
The Bricklayer
Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) (Netflix Series)
Meekah: Season 2
Coming 4/12/24
Good Times (Netflix Series)
Love, Divided (ES) (Netflix Movie)
Stolen (SE) (Netflix Movie)
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
Coming 4/15/24
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
Coming 4/16/24
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) (Netflix Comedy)
Coming 4/17/24
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6 (Netflix Series)
Coming 4/18/24
The Upshaws: Part 5 (Netflix Series)
Coming 4/19/24
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (Netflix Movie)
Coming 4/21/24
Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know
Coming 4/22/24
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2
4/23/24
Coming 4/24/24
King Richard
TLC Forever
Coming 4/25/24
Dead Boy Detectives (Netflix Series)
Coming 4/26/24
The Asunta Case (ES) (Netflix Series)
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (Netflix Documentary)
Coming 4/29/24
Boiling Point: Season 1