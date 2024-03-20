New to Netflix in April 2024: Full List of Movies & TV Shows Being Added!

Netflix has revealed every single movie and TV show being added to the streaming service in April of 2024!

There are some huge hits coming! There are some Netflix originals listed, like new seasons of The Circle and The Upshaws. There’s also established TV shows headed to the streamer, like seasons one through six of Sex and the City!

There’s also new documentaries, new comedy specials, and new movies premiering throughout the month as well!

Don’t forget, every month, there’s new titles being added but shows and movies are also being removed at the same time.

Keep reading to see the list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month…

New to Netflix in April 2024:

Coming 4/1/2024

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN (Netflix Series)

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly’s Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You’ve Got Mail

Coming 4/2/24

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed (Netflix Comedy)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Coming 4/3/24

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) (Netflix Documentary)

Files of the Unexplained (Netflix Documentary)

Rodeio Rock (BR) (Netflix Movie)

Coming 4/4/24

100 Days to Indy: Season 1

Blackfish

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2

Ripley — NETFLIX SERIES

The Tearsmith (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Coming 4/5/24

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem (Netflix Documentary)

Scoop (GB) (Netflix Movie)

Coming 4/8/24

Spirit Rangers: Season 3

Coming 4/9/24

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good (Netflix Comedy)

Coming 4/10/24

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (Netflix Series)

What Jennifer Did (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Avail. 4/11/24

The Bricklayer

Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) (Netflix Series)

Meekah: Season 2

Coming 4/12/24

Good Times (Netflix Series)

Love, Divided (ES) (Netflix Movie)

Stolen (SE) (Netflix Movie)

Strange Way of Life

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

Coming 4/15/24

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

Coming 4/16/24

Knocked Up

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

Coming 4/17/24

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

The Circle: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Coming 4/18/24

The Upshaws: Part 5 (Netflix Series)

Coming 4/19/24

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (Netflix Movie)

Coming 4/21/24

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know

Coming 4/22/24

Ahead of the Curve

CoComelon Lane: Season 2

4/23/24

Anyone But You

Coming 4/24/24

King Richard

TLC Forever

Coming 4/25/24

Dead Boy Detectives (Netflix Series)

Coming 4/26/24

The Asunta Case (ES) (Netflix Series)

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (Netflix Documentary)

Coming 4/29/24

Boiling Point: Season 1