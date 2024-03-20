Netflix Is Removing 37 TV Shows & Movies in April 2024
Come April, it will be time to say goodbye to some big titles on Netflix!
If you don’t know, each and every month, Netflix has to remove certain titles from the streaming service, likely due to the expiration of various deals with studios. Meaning, you won’t be able to stream some of these hits for much longer!
We’ve compiled the list of every show and film that is leaving the streamer, plus, what date it’ll be removed. So be sure to note which titles you want to watch ASAP!
Head inside to see the full list of Netflix’s movies & TV shows that won’t be available to stream anymore…
Netflix Titles Expiring in April 2024
Leaving 4/4/24
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Imposters: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 4/7/24
Marshall
Leaving 4/8/24
The Nice Guys
Leaving 4/9/24
Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving 4/11/24
Deliver Us from Evil
Leaving 4/15/24
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Leaving 4/22/24
The Meg
Train to Busan
Leaving 4/24/24
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Leaving 4/25/24
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving 4/26/24
Malignant
Leaving 4/30/24
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplash
