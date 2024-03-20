Netflix Is Removing 37 TV Shows & Movies in April 2024

Come April, it will be time to say goodbye to some big titles on Netflix!

If you don’t know, each and every month, Netflix has to remove certain titles from the streaming service, likely due to the expiration of various deals with studios. Meaning, you won’t be able to stream some of these hits for much longer!

We’ve compiled the list of every show and film that is leaving the streamer, plus, what date it’ll be removed. So be sure to note which titles you want to watch ASAP!

Head inside to see the full list of Netflix’s movies & TV shows that won’t be available to stream anymore…

Netflix Titles Expiring in April 2024

Leaving 4/4/24

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Imposters: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 4/7/24

Marshall

Leaving 4/8/24

The Nice Guys

Leaving 4/9/24

Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving 4/11/24

Deliver Us from Evil

Leaving 4/15/24

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Leaving 4/22/24

The Meg

Train to Busan

Leaving 4/24/24

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

Leaving 4/25/24

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving 4/26/24

Malignant

Leaving 4/30/24

13 Going on 30

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night

Apollo 13

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

Elvis

Erin Brockovich

The First Purge

Fried Green Tomatoes

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Joker

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Purge: Election Year

Silver Linings Playbook

Step Brothers

Twins

Whiplash

