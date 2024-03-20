Erykah Badu Seemingly Accuses Beyonce of Stealing Her Style, Asks for Help From Jay-Z

Erykah Badu appears to have an issue with Beyonce‘s Cowboy Carter visuals, and she wants Jay-Z to get involved.

If you missed it, the 42-year-old music icon has recently shared a first look at her new album. She rolled out a new limited edition exclusive vinyl cover on Wednesday (March 20), and it seems that Erykah isn’t thrilled about the art.

On the cover, Beyonce poses nude with a large sash wrapped around her body. Her hair is intricately braided, and her bangs have colorful beads in them.

It seems that Erykah is taking issue with Beyonce‘s hair style and feels that it is too similar to her own.

Erykah took to her Instagram story to share Beyonce‘s cover. She simply wrote “Hmmm” alongside the photo.

She threw a bit more direct shade on X (formerly Twitter) after members of the BeyHive (Beyonce’s fandom) caught wind of her comments.

“To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay . You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ?? 😆,” she wrote.

Fans might recall that Erykah appeared to call Beyonce out in a similar manner last year.

Neither Beyonce nor Jay have publicly responded. However, her publicist Yvette Schure took to Instagram and seemingly threw a bit of shade of her own right back.

She shared multiple photos of Beyonce with braids and beads in her hair over the years, all the way back to her time with Destiny’s Child.

“She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always,” Yvette captioned the clip, adding the hashtag #criticswithoutcredentials.

