Gwyneth Paltrow Weighs in on Superhero Fatigue, Explains How Genre Has Impacted the Film Industry

Gwyneth Paltrow is voicing her thoughts on superhero fatigue!

Marvel and DC’s consistent saturation of the movie release calendar has led many viewers to grow bored of the superhero genre.

Gwyneth notably played Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2008 to 2019.

During her recent appearance on Hot Ones, Gwyneth commented on the abundance of high-budget superhero blockbusters.

“I think, if I look at the industry as a whole, the sort of big push into superhero movies – I mean, you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view,” she said.

Gwyneth expressed her displeasure with studios that opt to spend money on expensive superhero titles rather than smaller films.

“I sometimes lament the fact [that] I look back at some of the movies I made in the ’90s and think that just wouldn’t get made now,” she admitted.

The Shakespeare in Love star added, “I do think that you do get more diversity of art when there’s less at stake and people can sort of express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it. And then I think those are generally the more resonant ones.”

