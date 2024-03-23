Kathy Griffin's Estranged Husband Randy Bick Breaks Silence on Divorce Filing After She Hires PI to Find Him

Kathy Griffin‘s estranged husband Randy Bick is responding after she filed for divorce.

The 63-year-old comedian filed to separate from the marketing executive on December 28, 2023. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the pair’s divorce.

After Kathy hired a private investigator to find Randy and serve him the divorce papers, he has finally broken his silence.

In a statement obtained by ET, Randy‘s attorney Heather Graham said: “Mr. Bick has been represented by counsel since early January and his attorney has been in contact with Ms. Griffin’s attorney about the matter since that time. Therefore, any claims that Ms. Griffin needed to ‘hire a private investigator’ to find Mr. Bick are disingenuous and are not supported by the facts. If Ms. Griffin needed to contact Mr. Bick, she should have simply had her lawyer call Mr. Bick’s lawyer. Mr. Bick has complied with all statutory requirements and his response has been filed and served.”

