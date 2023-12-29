Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband Randy Bick, Reason Why Revealed

Kathy Griffin is divorcing husband Randy Dick days before what would have been their fourth anniversary.

The 63-year-old comedian filed to separate from her partner on Thursday (December 28).

Additional details, including the reason for their separation and how they will split their assets have been revealed.

Read more about Kathy Griffin’s split…

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kathy cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split. She also requested that the courts uphold their prenuptial agreement.

Kathy and Randy said “I do” on New Year’s Day 2020 and were married by Lily Tomlin. They announced their engagement mere hours before walking down the aisle together.

The couple got together in 2011 before going their separate ways in 2018 and eventually reconciling.

They were seen out on a date night in Los Angeles back in June.

If you missed it, Kathy recently slammed rapper Kanye West and accused him of controlling his wife Bianca Censori. See what she had to say.