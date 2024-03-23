Top Stories
Stars Rejected by 'American Idol' - See Which Artists Failed to Get Past the Auditions!

Stars Rejected by 'American Idol' - See Which Artists Failed to Get Past the Auditions!

American Idol has provided a platform for so much talent, from Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood to Jennifer Hudson – but that doesn’t mean they always get it right.

Over the years, music superstars from all different genres have spoken out to confirm that their American Idol dreams were dashed with a rejection from producers at some point in the audition process. And some of the names are pretty surprising!

It just goes to show: a rejection might feel like the end of the world, but it may just lead you to an even bigger opportunity around the corner.

Click through to find out which huge music stars were turned down by American Idol…

