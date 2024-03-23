Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Step Out for Date Night in NYC
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are hitting the town for date night!
The cute couple arrived at Italian restaurant Cucina Alba for a low-key dinner date on Friday night (March 22) in New York City.
For their night out, Gigi, 28, wore a leather jacket over a black sweater paired with jeans while Bradley, 49, sported a varsity jacket and brown pants.
If you forgot, the couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2023, and they’ve stepped out together quite a bit in recent weeks.
Last week, Gigi and Bradley were spotted flaunting some cute PDA while at dinner with some famous friends!
