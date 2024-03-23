Every Madonna Studio Album, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

Madonna is the Queen of Pop!

The “Material Girl” icon has been giving us smash hit singles and chart-topping albums for over four decades, which she’s currently celebrating with her first-ever greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour.

With so many classics to her name, we’re rounding up all of the albums she’s released since her 1983 debut, and ranked them from lowest to highest based on their Rate Your Music scores, which tallies thousands of user votes and reviews.

