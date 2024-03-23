Kim Kardashian Wears Her Hair in Pigtails for Son Saint's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian is stepping out to cheer on her son Saint!

The 43-year-old reality star and budding actress attended her 8-year-old son’s game with her Aunt Shelli on Friday (March 22) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

For the game, Kim went comfy in a white T-shirt and cream-colored sweatpants while wearing her hair in long pigtails.

Kim‘s ex-husband Kanye West was also seen at the game sporting an all black outfit.

If you missed it, Kim and co-star Emma Roberts shared a kiss in the trailer for the second part of American Horror Story: Delicate, which returns on Wednesday, April 3 at 10/9c on FX. You’ll be able to stream episodes on Hulu the day after they premiere.

Earlier this month, Kim was spotted out attending a few Oscars after-parties with her rumored new boyfriend!