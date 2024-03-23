Top Stories
Mar 23, 2024 at 10:28 am
Kim Kardashian Wears Her Hair in Pigtails for Son Saint's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian Wears Her Hair in Pigtails for Son Saint's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian is stepping out to cheer on her son Saint!

The 43-year-old reality star and budding actress attended her 8-year-old son’s game with her Aunt Shelli on Friday (March 22) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

For the game, Kim went comfy in a white T-shirt and cream-colored sweatpants while wearing her hair in long pigtails.

Kim‘s ex-husband Kanye West was also seen at the game sporting an all black outfit.

If you missed it, Kim and co-star Emma Roberts shared a kiss in the trailer for the second part of American Horror Story: Delicate, which returns on Wednesday, April 3 at 10/9c on FX. You’ll be able to stream episodes on Hulu the day after they premiere.

Earlier this month, Kim was spotted out attending a few Oscars after-parties with her rumored new boyfriend!
Photos: Backgrid USA
