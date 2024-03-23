Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Big Request She Had for End of New Movie 'Immaculate'

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t seen Immaculate yet!

Sydney Sweeney‘s new horror flick Immaculate is out in theaters!

In the movie, the 26-year-old Emmy-nominated actress stars as Cecilia, “an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly descends into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbours a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.”

Along with starring in the movie, Sydney also serves as a producer.

In a new interview, Sydney revealed the one big request she had for the end of the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…“My big thing was, by the end of the movie, I just wanted to be drenched in blood,” Sydney shared with Entertainment Weekly, citing Ready or Not and Carrie as examples of inspiration.

“I love those moments where, at the end of the film, you have the female badass that just went through the wringer and takes it all at the end,” she added.

