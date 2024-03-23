Are Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo & George Russell Dating Anyone? 2024 Formula 1 Drivers Dating History Revealed!

The 2024 F1 season is currently underway!

There are 20 drivers on the Formula 1 grid each week, competing in 10 teams, and vying for that Drivers World Championship, which has been won by Max Verstappen for the past three years.

While some Formula 1 drivers choose to keep their personal lives private, others are more open about their romantic relationships and share photos of themselves with their partners on social media.

We’ve gathered up the latest details about the love lives of the most popular drivers – from Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell, to even newcomer Oliver Bearman, who made his debut in the second race of the season.

Click through to find out who the Formula 1 drivers are dating, or if they’re single…