Top Stories
Cameron Diaz &amp; Husband Benji Madden Welcome Second Child Together, Reveal Name &amp; Sex of Baby

Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Welcome Second Child Together, Reveal Name & Sex of Baby

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

Mar 23, 2024 at 12:00 pm
By JJ Staff

Are Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo & George Russell Dating Anyone? 2024 Formula 1 Drivers Dating History Revealed!

Continue Here »

Are Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo & George Russell Dating Anyone? 2024 Formula 1 Drivers Dating History Revealed!

The 2024 F1 season is currently underway!

There are 20 drivers on the Formula 1 grid each week, competing in 10 teams, and vying for that Drivers World Championship, which has been won by Max Verstappen for the past three years.

While some Formula 1 drivers choose to keep their personal lives private, others are more open about their romantic relationships and share photos of themselves with their partners on social media.

We’ve gathered up the latest details about the love lives of the most popular drivers – from Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell, to even newcomer Oliver Bearman, who made his debut in the second race of the season.

Click through to find out who the Formula 1 drivers are dating, or if they’re single…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: alex albon, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Dating History, EG, Esteban Ocon, evergreen, F1, Fernando Alonso, formula 1, george russell, Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, lando norris, Lewis Hamilton, Logan Sargeant, Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly, sergio perez, Slideshow, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu