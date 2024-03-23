Top Stories
Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Welcome Second Child Together, Reveal Name & Sex of Baby

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

Mar 23, 2024 at 12:21 pm
By JJ Staff

Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Chic Airport While Catching Flight Out of NYC

Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Chic Airport While Catching Flight Out of NYC

Gisele Bundchen is on the move.

The 43-year-old model strutted her way around an airport as she headed to her flight out on New York City on Friday (March 22).

For her flight, Gisele went comfy and chic in a brown coat over a tan hoodie and jeans paired with sunglasses and white sneakers.

Gisele has been in NYC for the past few days promoting her new book titled Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul: A Healthy Lifestyle Cookbook, which she will officially be releasing on Tuesday, March 26.

In a recent interview, Gisele opened up about how she’s learned to cope with dealing with anxiety and panic attacks.

She also recalled a near-death experience on set of a photo shoot!
