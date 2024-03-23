Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Chic Airport While Catching Flight Out of NYC

Gisele Bundchen is on the move.

The 43-year-old model strutted her way around an airport as she headed to her flight out on New York City on Friday (March 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gisele Bundchen

For her flight, Gisele went comfy and chic in a brown coat over a tan hoodie and jeans paired with sunglasses and white sneakers.

Gisele has been in NYC for the past few days promoting her new book titled Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul: A Healthy Lifestyle Cookbook, which she will officially be releasing on Tuesday, March 26.

In a recent interview, Gisele opened up about how she’s learned to cope with dealing with anxiety and panic attacks.

She also recalled a near-death experience on set of a photo shoot!