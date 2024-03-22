Gisele Bundchen Reveals What Helped Her Deal With Anxiety & Panic Attacks

Gisele Bundchen is sharing her mental health secrets for success!

The 43-year-old supermodel opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression in a new interview.

Gisele shared how she managed to cope with panic attacks.

“I had no idea that it was correlated with my lifestyle, and food was a big part of it,” she said during an appearance on The View on Thursday (March 21).

Gisele explained that she began experiencing severe panic attacks in her early twenties.

“I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “One of the worst things about panic attacks is the intense fear that you’ll have another one.”

She continued, “I wanted to feel better… so I found this amazing naturopath and he said to me, ‘Gisele, we have to change your diet.’ And I was like, ‘Diet, what does that have to do with panic attacks?’ And he’s like, ‘No, it has everything to do with it.’ I told him about my day. I drink, I smoke, I have coffee — and he said ‘Listen … stop right there.’ He says, ‘You’re not sleeping. You’re in different time zones all the time. You’re eating, like, terrible all day.’”

Gisele shared that improving her eating habits, sleeping for at least eight hours, and exercising every day did wonders for her mental health.

“After having a year and a half of what I would say [was] one of the worst times in my life, everything changed,” she said. “I became a different person. I started practicing meditation. I started practicing yoga. I started practicing breath work. It was a long journey.”

Watch Gisele Bundchen’s full interview on The View here…