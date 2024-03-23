All of The Royal Family Members & Public Figures That Sent Messages of Support to Kate Middleton After Cancer Diagnosis

The world is reacting to Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) announcing that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales shared the news in a video message shared on Friday (March 22).

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Following Kate‘s announcement, several members of the Royal Family and political figures around the world spoke out and sent her messages of support.

