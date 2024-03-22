Gisele Bundchen Recalls Near-Death Experience During Photoshoot

Gisele Bundchen opened up about a death-defying photoshoot she did in the ’90s.

The 43-year-old supermodel played a game of True Confessions during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. The concept of the game is that you read out a story about yourself, and the other contestants have to guess if it is true or false.

The story she told was about an ad campaign that she filmed in Iceland for Lanvin’s Oxygene fragrance.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I did a photoshoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland, and I almost fell off into the ocean,” she told host Jimmy Fallon and fellow competitor Wayne Brady.

She continued, saying, “It was a fake iceberg in the middle of real icebergs” and that she was striking poses while a drone filmed her.

“I would have been dead in seconds because you know what happens when you fall inside of the freezing water of the icebergs,” she asked. “Seconds, you’re dead.”

Gisele confirmed that she almost died, providing more details about the shoot: “I was supposed to be in this slip dress while everyone else was in a boat. Like all the crew was in the boat with huge puffer jackets and in life vests.”

Jimmy and Wayne did not believe her story, but she reiterated that it was true.

If you missed it, Gisele recently revealed one food that she’ll never eat.

Watch Gisele Bundchen’s interview segment below…