Mauricio Umansky Explains Why He Won't Ask Kyle Richards About Morgan Wade Dating Rumors

Mauricio Umansky is addressing estranged wife Kyle Richards‘ “connection” with Morgan Wade.

In the new season of Buying Beverly Hills, which is now available for streaming on Netflix, Mauricio, 53, explained why he won’t ask Kyle, 55, about all of the rumors that she’s dating Morgan, 29.

Keep reading to find out more…“They definitely have some sort of a connection together – there’s no question about that,” Mauricio said. “They spend a lot of time together.”

“Maybe one of the reasons I don’t want to ask is because I don’t want to put the extra pressure on her,” Mauricio added. “If it’s working for her and it’s giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation … I’m good with that.”

Kyle and Morgan have been at the center of romance rumors for a while now. They even played into the whispers with a steamy music video. They have repeatedly denied that they are an item.

A few months ago, Kyle shared her thoughts on Mauricio dating amid their separation.

Season two of Buying Beverly Hills is available for streaming on Netflix now.