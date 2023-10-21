Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Grab Lunch Amid Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are spending the day together.

After doing some shopping, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 28-year-old country music star stopped by Tra di Noi Italian restaurant to pick up some lunch to go on Friday afternoon (October 20) in Malibu, Calif.

For their outing, Kyle wore a white tank shirt and camouflage-print sweatpants while Morgan sported a black T-shirt and mauve-colored sweatpants.

It has been speculated for a while now that Kyle and Morgan are dating and those rumors were fueled even more after it was reported that Kyle and husband Mauricio Umanksy had separated.

While Kyle and Morgan have denied that they’re romantically involved, they did poke fun at the rumors by playing love interests in Morgan‘s new music video.

The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25 on Bravo at 8pm ET. Watch the trailer here!