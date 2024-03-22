Maya Rudolph Addresses Calls for 'Bridesmaids' Sequel, Reveals Her Opinion

Maya Rudolph is the latest star to address calls for a sequel to her hit movie Bridesmaids.

The female-led 2011 comedy was a breakout hit in the genre and was expected to herald a generation of similar films.

In the years since it premiered, many have hoped for a sequel to catch up with the characters. However, costar Kristen Wiig recently made it clear that one was not in the works and likely never would be. Following her revelation, Maya revealed what she thought about the possibility.

“I mean, if that’s how she feels…” Maya told ET. “I don’t know, I feel like people are always looking for some sort of answer from me, like, it’s not up to me.”

She continued, acknowledging that she understood the longing for a sequel: “We had the best time doing it, so I feel like I get it.”

Kristen and Maya aren’t the first costars to discuss the possibility. Last year Melissa McCarthy had some thoughts, and Rose Byrne revealed what it would take for he to agree to another movie.