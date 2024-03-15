Kristen Wiig Reveals If She'd Do a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel, Reflects On Female-Driven Comedies

Kristen Wiig reflected on the legacy of Bridesmaids and the possibility of filming a sequel in a new interview.

The 50-year-old actress starred in the 2011 comedy, which also featured the likes of Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson and Rose Byrne.

At the time of its release, it appeared that the movie would usher in a new age of female-driven comedies. However, over a decade later the reality is slightly different. Kristen commented on the development.

She also teased if we would see her getting into character as Annie again.

Keep reading to find out more…

“People get scared,” Kristen said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s wrong with having a big female cast, why is that scary?”

Sadly, it does not sound like a Bridesmaids sequel will change that: “It’s never been a conversation,” she said in response to questions about a sequel. “That story had an end, and it’s so beloved to me for 10 million reasons, and I think it’s OK to just have it exist in the world as it is.”

Last year, Melissa opened up if she’d be down to return to the world.