Is There an 'Arthur the King' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Mark Wahlberg‘s new movie Arthur the King, based on the true story of a stray dog who joined a team on their 435 mile race in the Dominican Republic, is now in theaters.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Arthur the King?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no traditional post-credits scene during the movie Arthur the King, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

If you do stick around, you’ll get to see some images of the real Arthur and Mikael.

